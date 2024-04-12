Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 93.4%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

