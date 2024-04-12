Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Globe Life Trading Down 53.1 %

Shares of GL opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

