Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

