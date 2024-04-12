Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Drops By 75.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY opened at C$58.41 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$44.55 and a twelve month high of C$61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.17.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

