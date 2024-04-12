Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07). Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Argo Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.43.
Argo Group Company Profile
Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.
