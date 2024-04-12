BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 3.4%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 5,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.67 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

