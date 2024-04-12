A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $0.43 on Friday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

