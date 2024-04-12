Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Grows By 200.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
Atlas stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $24.80.
Atlas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.