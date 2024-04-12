Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Grows By 200.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

