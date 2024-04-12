Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Trading Down 3.1%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.96). Approximately 3,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.03).
Crimson Tide Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.
About Crimson Tide
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Tide
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.