RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.68

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 152312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.7577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

