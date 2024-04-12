Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.34

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 12672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

