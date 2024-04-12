Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTF stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

