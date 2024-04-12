Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.2 %

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

