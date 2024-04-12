Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.2 %
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
