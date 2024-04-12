Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

