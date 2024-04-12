Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CVLY stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

