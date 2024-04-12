ABCMETA (META) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.93

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $461,783.18 and approximately $0.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,152.92 or 0.99854831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00119466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000462 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

