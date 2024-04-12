Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 1,038.3% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,009,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $29.74 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.