Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Grows By 1,010.7%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 1,010.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBWY opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

