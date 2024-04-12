Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.41. 10,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 5,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

