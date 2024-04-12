Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 101,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 196,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Mobix Labs Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobix Labs stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOBX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mobix Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobix Labs, Inc provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services.

