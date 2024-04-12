ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.38

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.38 and traded as high as $46.49. ABB shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 175,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

