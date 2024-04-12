Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 193,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

