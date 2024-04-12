Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.75. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 39,944 shares trading hands.

Marine Products Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $403.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

