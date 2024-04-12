Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.99

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $17.93. Twin Disc shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 46,869 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWIN

Twin Disc Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.