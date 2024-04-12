PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.21

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 601,491 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

