Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as high as C$11.32. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.50 million and a P/E ratio of 58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.26.

Big Banc Split Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

