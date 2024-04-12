Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.23 and traded as high as C$48.90. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$48.41, with a volume of 52,868 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.2187295 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

