Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

