Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $107,796,968. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $1,551.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,205.82 and a 200 day moving average of $733.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

