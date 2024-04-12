Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.3 %

WTW opened at $260.31 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

