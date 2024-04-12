Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

