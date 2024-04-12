Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

