Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 802.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,884 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 253.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

