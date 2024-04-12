Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tobam reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFG opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

