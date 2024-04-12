Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $61,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

