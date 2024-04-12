Cerity Partners LLC Has $59.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,089 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.