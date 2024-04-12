Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

