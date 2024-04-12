McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $116,181,000 after buying an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.59 and a 200 day moving average of $280.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

