Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 57.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

