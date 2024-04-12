Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,318,000 after buying an additional 437,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $499.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.43 and a 200-day moving average of $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

