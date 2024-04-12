The North West Company Inc. (NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 29th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

North West Stock Performance

NWC stock opened at C$38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other North West news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

