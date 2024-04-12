Iofina (LON:IOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 364663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Iofina Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of £39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 506.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.65.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

