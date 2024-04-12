Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.