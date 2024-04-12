Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $140.15 million and $4.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002459 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

