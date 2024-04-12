DocuSign’s (DOCU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DOCU opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $288,274,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

