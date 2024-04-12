Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

