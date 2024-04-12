Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

