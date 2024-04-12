The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.76.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

