GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

