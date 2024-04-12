GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,479 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

